ISRO Chairman S Somanath Discusses Caution for Gaganyaan and the Importance of Venus Exploration
ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized caution as Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission, prepares for launch. He highlighted the importance of exploring Venus, a mission that will proceed with existing launch vehicles. Somanath also praised the rise of space sector startups and their contributions at the Space Expo.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has stressed the need for caution as India's first human space mission, Gaganyaan, readies for launch by year's end. Speaking on Friday, Somanath highlighted the lessons from NASA's Boeing Starliner mission and expressed concerns to avoid similar issues.
Approved by the Union cabinet, the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM) will also proceed with allocated funding of Rs 1,236 crore. Somanath emphasized the mission's significance due to Venus's challenging environment, comparing it to successful missions to Mars and the Moon.
Somanath praised the burgeoning interest in space sector startups, evident at the Space Expo, showcasing a transformative trend where industries are now developing their own satellites.
