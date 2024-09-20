Left Menu

Japan and China Reach Agreement on Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Japan and China have resolved disputes over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from Fukushima into the Pacific and China's subsequent ban on Japanese seafood. The agreement includes China easing the import ban and participating in wastewater monitoring under the UN atomic agency's framework.

Japan and China Reach Agreement on Fukushima Wastewater Discharge
Japan and China announced Friday that they have settled their differences over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, and Beijing's ensuing ban on Japanese seafood.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed that the two nations have achieved "a certain level of mutual understanding," resulting in China's commitment to easing its import ban on Japanese seafood and participating in enhanced monitoring of wastewater discharges under the United Nations' atomic agency's guidelines.

The deal marks a significant breakthrough, though specific details on the next monitoring visits or the lifting of the ban remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

