Tragic Accidental Discharge Claims Jawan's Life in Chhattisgarh

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, resulting in the death of a jawan from the District Reserve Guard due to an accidental weapon discharge, police reported on Sunday.

The tragedy struck at the Kadenar camp after a team returned from a forest operation in the Naxalite-affected Chhotedongar area. While boarding a vehicle in the early morning, a weapon inadvertently fired, injuring Constable Baldev Singh Hurra, 33, in the head.

Despite prompt medical attention at Dhaudai hospital, Hurra succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

