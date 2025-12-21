Left Menu

Tragic Accidental Discharge Claims Jawan's Life in Chhattisgarh

A jawan from the District Reserve Guard was fatally injured by an accidental weapon discharge during a security operation in Chhattisgarh. Constable Baldev Singh Hurra sustained critical injuries and later succumbed at a nearby hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, resulting in the death of a jawan from the District Reserve Guard due to an accidental weapon discharge, police reported on Sunday.

The tragedy struck at the Kadenar camp after a team returned from a forest operation in the Naxalite-affected Chhotedongar area. While boarding a vehicle in the early morning, a weapon inadvertently fired, injuring Constable Baldev Singh Hurra, 33, in the head.

Despite prompt medical attention at Dhaudai hospital, Hurra succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have dispatched the body for a post-mortem and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

