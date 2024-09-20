Left Menu

Water Supply Disruption in Rohini: Maintenance Work Alert

Water supply in Rohini, northwest Delhi, will be disrupted for 18 hours starting September 25 due to maintenance work by the Delhi Jal Board. Affected areas include several sectors and ESI Hospital. Residents are advised to store water in advance or request water tankers via the DJB helpline.

Updated: 20-09-2024 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply in northwest Delhi's Rohini locality will be disrupted for 18 hours starting the morning of September 25 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Friday.

According to an official statement, the affected areas include Rohini Sector-9, Sector-11, Sector-13, Sector-16, Sector-17, ESI Hospital, Rithala Village, and adjoining regions.

"Due to interconnection works in the 1100-mm diameter Rohini water main emanating from Haiderpur WW-II, the water supply will remain affected from the morning of September 25 (10 am) to the morning of September 26 (4 am)," the DJB said.

As a result of the repair work, water supply will be suspended for 18 hours. The DJB has advised residents of the affected areas to store adequate water in advance. Water tankers will be made available upon request through the DJB helpline or central control room.

