Unusual News: Verstappen's Rage and Spain's Heroic Viticulture
The article discusses two unique news topics: Max Verstappen's discontent with a call for less swearing in Formula One broadcasts, and grape harvesters practicing 'heroic viticulture' in Spain's Ribeira Sacra region, where they pick grapes on steep terraced hills to produce ancestral wines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:30 IST
Max Verstappen has expressed frustration over calls for Formula One drivers to reduce swearing on team radio, following comments from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Sulayem advocated for minimizing foul language on television broadcasts, suggesting drivers bear a responsibility to uphold decorum.
Meanwhile, in Spain's Ribeira Sacra region, local and Moldovan laborers defy vertigo to carefully handpick grapes from steep, terraced hills. This practice, known as 'heroic viticulture,' continues as these winegrowers produce ancestral wines in an area renowned for its medieval churches and Romanesque-style monasteries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement