Left Menu

Unusual News: Verstappen's Rage and Spain's Heroic Viticulture

The article discusses two unique news topics: Max Verstappen's discontent with a call for less swearing in Formula One broadcasts, and grape harvesters practicing 'heroic viticulture' in Spain's Ribeira Sacra region, where they pick grapes on steep terraced hills to produce ancestral wines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:30 IST
Unusual News: Verstappen's Rage and Spain's Heroic Viticulture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Max Verstappen has expressed frustration over calls for Formula One drivers to reduce swearing on team radio, following comments from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Sulayem advocated for minimizing foul language on television broadcasts, suggesting drivers bear a responsibility to uphold decorum.

Meanwhile, in Spain's Ribeira Sacra region, local and Moldovan laborers defy vertigo to carefully handpick grapes from steep, terraced hills. This practice, known as 'heroic viticulture,' continues as these winegrowers produce ancestral wines in an area renowned for its medieval churches and Romanesque-style monasteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024