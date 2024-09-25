China Conducts ICBM Test Over Pacific Ocean
China's Defense Ministry announced that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-fired into the Pacific Ocean as part of routine annual training. The missile carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area, complying with international law. Historical data on such tests are unclear.
- Country:
- China
China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.
The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine annual training.
It added the launch complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target.
It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.
A map published in Chinese newspapers at the time showed the target area as roughly a circle in the centre of a ring formed by the Solomon Islands, Nauru, the Gilbert Islands, Tuvalu, western Samoa, Fiji and the New Hebrides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Clears Sinopharm Vaccine for Mpox Clinical Trials
Novo Nordisk's Amycretin Shows Promise in Early Trials
Defence Ministry Approves ₹2,500 Crore Unmanned Underwater Vessels Project for Indian Navy
Harmilan Bains: From Tracks to Trials
ICMR Pioneers Clinical Trials for Promising New Molecules with Key Partnerships