Karnataka Rejects Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats

The Karnataka Cabinet has confirmed its decision to reject the Dr. K Kasturirangan report concerning the Western Ghats eco-sensitive area (ESA).

Speaking to reporters, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil stated that the state would hold firm in its rejection following detailed Cabinet discussions on the central government's draft notification based on the report by the high-level working group led by Dr. Kasturirangan.

Public representatives from various political factions have voiced their opposition to the sixth draft notification of the ESA, organized by the Forest Department.

The Union Environment Ministry has proposed six draft notifications since March 2014, aiming to classify over 56,825.7 square kilometers of the Western Ghats as eco-sensitive across multiple states. However, due to state-level objections, the final notification remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)