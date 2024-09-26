Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Index Improves Amid Weather Shifts

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi improved to a 'satisfactory' level from 'poor' just a day prior. The AQI dropped to 97, aided by changing weather patterns. Despite temperature highs of 35.7 degrees Celsius, light rain or drizzle is expected to help further improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:29 IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to a 'satisfactory' level on Thursday, following concerning pollution levels just the day before. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 97.

With the monsoon nearly over, Delhi residents experienced a significant decline in air quality on Wednesday, with the AQI registering at 235. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Friday, with potential light rain or drizzle, and temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 24 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is likely to aid further improvement in air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

