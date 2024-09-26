Tragic School Roof Collapse in Punjab: 14-Year-Old Killed, 10 Injured
A school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh, Punjab, Pakistan, killed a 14-year-old student and injured 10 others. The collapse occurred at Aligarh Public School during a Grade XI class. Rescue efforts brought the injured to a hospital, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered an inspection of school buildings across the province.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating tragedy struck Muzaffargarh in Punjab province when a school roof collapsed, killing a 14-year-old student and injuring 10 others on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Aligarh Public School, Wesandywali village, some 350 km from Lahore.
According to local police, the students of Grade XI were in class when the roof caved in, trapping 11 students under the debris. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one student, Muhammad Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries while four remain in critical condition.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep concern over the incident. She has ordered the immediate removal of the district education officer and mandated a comprehensive inspection of school buildings across the province to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Demise of Anil Mehta: Initial Autopsy Reveals Fatal Injuries
Over 22,500 have suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in Gaza: WHO
Catch the Latest in Sports: Thrilling Wins, Injuries, and Controversies
Sports Wrap: Exciting Wins, Player Injuries, and More
Two Army personnel injured in gunfight with terrorists succumbed to injuries in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.