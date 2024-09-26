Tragic School Roof Collapse in Punjab: 14-Year-Old Killed, 10 Injured

A devastating tragedy struck Muzaffargarh in Punjab province when a school roof collapsed, killing a 14-year-old student and injuring 10 others on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Aligarh Public School, Wesandywali village, some 350 km from Lahore.

According to local police, the students of Grade XI were in class when the roof caved in, trapping 11 students under the debris. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one student, Muhammad Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries while four remain in critical condition.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep concern over the incident. She has ordered the immediate removal of the district education officer and mandated a comprehensive inspection of school buildings across the province to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)