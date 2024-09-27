Rising Threats to Subsea Infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

Finland has reported growing threats to subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea area, a pressing issue brought to light by the country's Environment and Climate Minister, Kai Mykkanen, on Friday.

According to Minister Mykkanen, the situation demands heightened vigilance and enhanced security protocols to safeguard these critical underwater assets from potential threats.

The Baltic Sea region's subsea infrastructure is essential for maintaining marine ecosystems and supporting economic activities, making its protection a matter of national and environmental security.

