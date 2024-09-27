Left Menu

Hurricane Helene: A Devastating Force

Hurricane Helene, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S., caused severe destruction in Florida and Georgia with 140 mph winds, heavy rains, and flooding. At least one fatality has been reported, and further fatalities are feared. The storm led to power outages, severe flooding, and significant damage to infrastructure.

Updated: 27-09-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:11 IST
Hurricane Helene roared through Florida and into Georgia on Friday as one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S., with fears of deaths and widespread destruction in its wake.

At least one fatality in Florida was blamed on the hurricane so far, authorities said, as the Category 4 storm made landfall around 11:10 p.m. Eastern time (0310 GMT). Even before its arrival, the storm had caused power outages for over 1 million customers and severe flooding in several areas. Officials feared more fatalities would be discovered on Friday as the storm gusted in with 140 mph (225 kph) winds but weakened to 75 mph (120 kph) as it headed north into Georgia.

Helene was expected to trigger storm surges that could send 20 feet (6 meters) of seawater on land, and dump even more rain. Authorities said it would likely be several hours before any rescue personnel could head out to help those in need.

