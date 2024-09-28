Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu
An unexpected explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur, Tamil Nadu, caused significant damage to a nearby warehouse and homes. Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were dispatched to control the blaze. Authorities mentioned that a comprehensive assessment of the damage will occur post-extinguishing.
An unexpected explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur, located in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, caused significant damage to a nearby warehouse where crackers were stored, police reported on Saturday.
Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi responded quickly, rushing to the scene to bring the blaze under control.
The explosion's impact also caused damage to several nearby dwellings. Authorities indicated that a full assessment of the extent of the damage will only be possible once the flames are completely extinguished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
