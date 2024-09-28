Explosion Rocks Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu

An unexpected explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur, located in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, caused significant damage to a nearby warehouse where crackers were stored, police reported on Saturday.

Fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi responded quickly, rushing to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The explosion's impact also caused damage to several nearby dwellings. Authorities indicated that a full assessment of the extent of the damage will only be possible once the flames are completely extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)