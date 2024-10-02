California Wildfires: Over a Million Acres Burned Amid Scorching Heatwave

California's wildfire season reached a grim milestone as the total burned acreage exceeded one million. Firefighters are grappling with unprecedented challenges due to escalating temperatures.

This week's scorching heatwave exacerbated conditions, leading to expanded evacuation orders for communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, where containment of the Line Fire dropped to 76 percent.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection cited dry vegetation, steep slopes, and aligned winds as factors for the rapid fire spread. A man has been charged with starting the Line Fire, which has posed severe threats to over 65,000 homes.

