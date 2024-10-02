Leopard Attack in Village: Labourer Injured, Timely Villager Help Saves Life

A 38-year-old labourer was seriously injured after a leopard attacked him while he was gathering fodder in a field, a forest official reported on Wednesday.

Nearby villagers swiftly raised an alarm, helping the man escape the predator's grasp.

'We are investigating the entire incident after it came to our attention. The injured labourer is currently receiving treatment in the hospital,' said Manish Singh, Deputy Director of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Officers from Hajara Police Station identified the victim as Israr, a resident of Naharosa village. Israr was cutting fodder around 500 meters from a farmhouse owned by a local named Sadarat when the leopard attacked. His cries for help brought other villagers, who chased the animal away. Israr was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Locals criticized the forest department officials for their delayed arrival, despite timely notifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)