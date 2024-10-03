Left Menu

Kirk: The Intensifying Force of Nature

Hurricane Kirk has gained strength, becoming a Category 3 storm. While not a current threat to land, its impact could affect the Leeward Islands and Bermuda with dangerous surf. This event follows the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which caused significant damage and power outages in the US Southeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 03-10-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 06:46 IST
Kirk: The Intensifying Force of Nature
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, Hurricane Kirk intensified into a robust Category 3 storm over the Atlantic Ocean. Despite its growing power, the storm is not yet considered a threat to land, according to weather forecasters.

The Miami-based US National Hurricane Center reported Kirk reaching Category 3 status with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour, positioned approximately 1,855 kilometers east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm is advancing northwest at 19 kilometers per hour, with expectations of a shift towards the north-northwest and northwards later this week.

This storm system could prompt significant oceanic swells affecting the Leeward Islands and Bermuda by the weekend, presenting potential hazards such as life-threatening surf and rip currents. The onset of Kirk follows the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that left the US Southeast dealing with severe damage and significant utility outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024