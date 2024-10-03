Kirk: The Intensifying Force of Nature

On Wednesday, Hurricane Kirk intensified into a robust Category 3 storm over the Atlantic Ocean. Despite its growing power, the storm is not yet considered a threat to land, according to weather forecasters.

The Miami-based US National Hurricane Center reported Kirk reaching Category 3 status with sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour, positioned approximately 1,855 kilometers east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm is advancing northwest at 19 kilometers per hour, with expectations of a shift towards the north-northwest and northwards later this week.

This storm system could prompt significant oceanic swells affecting the Leeward Islands and Bermuda by the weekend, presenting potential hazards such as life-threatening surf and rip currents. The onset of Kirk follows the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that left the US Southeast dealing with severe damage and significant utility outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)