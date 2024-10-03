Desperate for Water: North Carolina's Post-Hurricane Helene Struggle

North Carolina is grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which carved a destructive path across the U.S. Southeast, leaving tens of thousands of residents without running water or electricity. The storm, which claimed over 180 lives across multiple states, has crippled infrastructure, with many in the western region of the state facing significant challenges.

In Asheville, a critical hub for water distribution has been established as volunteers and emergency teams work tirelessly to provide essential supplies to affected residents. Local businesses and community members, such as Jordan Lance of Buxton Chicken Palace, are rallying to supply hot meals and aid to those in need, despite facing their own operational hurdles.

As the region struggles to recover, both the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are heavily involved in efforts to restore water and power infrastructure. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have visited the area to evaluate the extensive damage, underscoring the federal response to this ongoing crisis.

