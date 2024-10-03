Left Menu

Desperate for Water: North Carolina's Post-Hurricane Helene Struggle

Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage in North Carolina, leaving residents without water and power. Efforts are underway to provide water and restore services, but recovery will take weeks. President Biden and Vice President Harris surveyed the destruction, as the community pulls together to aid those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 08:01 IST
Desperate for Water: North Carolina's Post-Hurricane Helene Struggle

North Carolina is grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which carved a destructive path across the U.S. Southeast, leaving tens of thousands of residents without running water or electricity. The storm, which claimed over 180 lives across multiple states, has crippled infrastructure, with many in the western region of the state facing significant challenges.

In Asheville, a critical hub for water distribution has been established as volunteers and emergency teams work tirelessly to provide essential supplies to affected residents. Local businesses and community members, such as Jordan Lance of Buxton Chicken Palace, are rallying to supply hot meals and aid to those in need, despite facing their own operational hurdles.

As the region struggles to recover, both the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are heavily involved in efforts to restore water and power infrastructure. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have visited the area to evaluate the extensive damage, underscoring the federal response to this ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024