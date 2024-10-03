Left Menu

Killer Whales' Struggle: Stranded Again in Russian Estuary

A family of killer whales has been stranded again in a silted estuary in Russia's far east. Despite efforts by researchers to guide them to deeper water, they returned to shallow areas. Concerns arise over possible injuries preventing them from reaching the ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:01 IST
Killer Whales' Struggle: Stranded Again in Russian Estuary
  • Country:
  • Russia

A family of killer whales faced another setback in their struggle for survival as they were once again stranded in a silted estuary in Russia's far east, mere hours after researchers had guided them to deeper water.

Efforts by Russian researchers and volunteers were initially successful in moving the two adults and two calves away from the shallow estuary on the Kamchatka Peninsula. However, the following day, the whales were found stranded again.

Reports indicate that a possible injury to one of the whales might be preventing the group from venturing into the ocean, adding to the distress of being unable to navigate the narrow exit from the estuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024