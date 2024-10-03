Killer Whales' Struggle: Stranded Again in Russian Estuary

A family of killer whales faced another setback in their struggle for survival as they were once again stranded in a silted estuary in Russia's far east, mere hours after researchers had guided them to deeper water.

Efforts by Russian researchers and volunteers were initially successful in moving the two adults and two calves away from the shallow estuary on the Kamchatka Peninsula. However, the following day, the whales were found stranded again.

Reports indicate that a possible injury to one of the whales might be preventing the group from venturing into the ocean, adding to the distress of being unable to navigate the narrow exit from the estuary.

