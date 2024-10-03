Killer Whales' Struggle: Stranded Again in Russian Estuary
A family of killer whales has been stranded again in a silted estuary in Russia's far east. Despite efforts by researchers to guide them to deeper water, they returned to shallow areas. Concerns arise over possible injuries preventing them from reaching the ocean.
- Country:
- Russia
A family of killer whales faced another setback in their struggle for survival as they were once again stranded in a silted estuary in Russia's far east, mere hours after researchers had guided them to deeper water.
Efforts by Russian researchers and volunteers were initially successful in moving the two adults and two calves away from the shallow estuary on the Kamchatka Peninsula. However, the following day, the whales were found stranded again.
Reports indicate that a possible injury to one of the whales might be preventing the group from venturing into the ocean, adding to the distress of being unable to navigate the narrow exit from the estuary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- killer whales
- Russia
- estuary
- stranded
- rescue
- Kamchatka
- orcas
- marine life
- conservation
- wildlife
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts at Dev Corpora Building in Thane; 9 Rescued So Far
Heroic Midnight Rescue: 10 Saved from Blaze in Thane Commercial Building
Two-Storey Building Collapses in Karol Bagh; Rescue Operations Underway
Eight Rescued in Karol Bagh Building Collapse, Search Operations Continue
Indian Army and Tiranga Mountain Rescue Ink Pact for Enhanced High-Altitude Operations