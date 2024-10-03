Left Menu

Winter Sports on Thin Ice: A Climate Change Partnership

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation and World Meteorological Organization partner to address climate change impacts on winter sports and tourism. This collaboration aims to mitigate the repercussions of warming weather affecting snow cover, ski events, and mountain ecosystems, shaping the future of skiing and snowboarding globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:32 IST
Winter Sports on Thin Ice: A Climate Change Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced a groundbreaking partnership on Thursday, aimed at addressing the impact of climate change on winter sports and tourism. This collaboration, a first for the United Nations' WMO with a sports federation, kicks off prior to the 2024-25 winter season.

Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts may need to brace for disrupted winter vacations and cancelled sports events, warns WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. The effects of climate change, such as retreating glaciers and reduced snow cover, are altering mountain ecosystems and local economies, with consequences expected to last for centuries.

As warming trends cut winter sports seasons short, ski destinations face challenges. In the 2023-24 season alone, FIS had to cancel 26 out of 616 World Cup races due to weather-related issues. FIS President Johan Eliasch emphasizes the urgent need for actions grounded in scientific evidence, underscoring the existential threat climate change poses to skiing and snowboarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024