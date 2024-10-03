Winter Sports on Thin Ice: A Climate Change Partnership

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced a groundbreaking partnership on Thursday, aimed at addressing the impact of climate change on winter sports and tourism. This collaboration, a first for the United Nations' WMO with a sports federation, kicks off prior to the 2024-25 winter season.

Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts may need to brace for disrupted winter vacations and cancelled sports events, warns WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. The effects of climate change, such as retreating glaciers and reduced snow cover, are altering mountain ecosystems and local economies, with consequences expected to last for centuries.

As warming trends cut winter sports seasons short, ski destinations face challenges. In the 2023-24 season alone, FIS had to cancel 26 out of 616 World Cup races due to weather-related issues. FIS President Johan Eliasch emphasizes the urgent need for actions grounded in scientific evidence, underscoring the existential threat climate change poses to skiing and snowboarding.

