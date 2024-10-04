Traffic Alert: Ramleela Brings Road Restrictions in Central Delhi

Traffic restrictions are set to take place on central Delhi's Subhash Marg for nine days starting Friday, due to the Ramleela programme being hosted within the Red Fort. The traffic police have issued an advisory anticipating a large influx of attendees.

To ensure smooth traffic around the Red Fort, vehicular movement on lower Subhash Marg will be restricted from 5 PM to 12:30 AM between October 4 and October 12. This measure is necessary to accommodate the expected crowd attending the cultural event.

The advisory also states that DTC, cluster buses, and heavy commercial vehicles will face restrictions on upper Subhash Marg, from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail, during the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)