Traffic Alert: Ramleela Brings Road Restrictions in Central Delhi

From October 4 to 12, traffic restrictions will be enforced on central Delhi's Subhash Marg due to the Ramleela programme at the Red Fort. Vehicles, including DTC, cluster buses, and commercial units, will face restrictions for smooth road regulation, as the area expects heavy footfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:38 IST
Traffic restrictions are set to take place on central Delhi's Subhash Marg for nine days starting Friday, due to the Ramleela programme being hosted within the Red Fort. The traffic police have issued an advisory anticipating a large influx of attendees.

To ensure smooth traffic around the Red Fort, vehicular movement on lower Subhash Marg will be restricted from 5 PM to 12:30 AM between October 4 and October 12. This measure is necessary to accommodate the expected crowd attending the cultural event.

The advisory also states that DTC, cluster buses, and heavy commercial vehicles will face restrictions on upper Subhash Marg, from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail, during the same period.

