Transforming the Future: Agroecology in Hindu Kush Himalaya

Amidst growing concerns over the climate crisis, experts emphasize the urgent need to transform food systems in the Hindu Kush Himalayan countries. They have called for adopting agroecological methods to address climate change, nature loss, and acute food insecurity.

'Industrial farming has been disastrous for the biosphere and human health,' said Abid Hussain, head of ICIMOD's Economies division. The organization, representing eight nations, highlights the need to transition to sustainable farming practices.

The international conference, wrapping up the Green Resilient Agricultural Productive Ecosystems (GRAPE) project, showcased alternative farming methods in Nepal, demonstrating improved soil health and carbon sequestration as viable solutions to mitigate the ongoing climate crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)