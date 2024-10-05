Left Menu

Transforming the Future: Agroecology in Hindu Kush Himalaya

Experts underscore the urgent need to revamp food systems in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region by adopting agroecological methods. They stress the harmful impact of industrial farming and highlight the potential of alternative agriculture in addressing climate, nature loss, and food insecurity. The international conference emphasized carbon sequestration opportunities in this transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:41 IST
  • Nepal

Amidst growing concerns over the climate crisis, experts emphasize the urgent need to transform food systems in the Hindu Kush Himalayan countries. They have called for adopting agroecological methods to address climate change, nature loss, and acute food insecurity.

'Industrial farming has been disastrous for the biosphere and human health,' said Abid Hussain, head of ICIMOD's Economies division. The organization, representing eight nations, highlights the need to transition to sustainable farming practices.

The international conference, wrapping up the Green Resilient Agricultural Productive Ecosystems (GRAPE) project, showcased alternative farming methods in Nepal, demonstrating improved soil health and carbon sequestration as viable solutions to mitigate the ongoing climate crisis.

