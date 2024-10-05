Bosnia's Deadliest Floods: A Village's Struggle and a Nation's Challenge

In Bosnia's deadliest floods in years, the village of Donja Jablanica has become a focal point for rescue operations as search teams dig through rubble in desperate attempts to locate missing residents.

The catastrophic event claimed 21 lives and left dozens unaccounted for, with officials expressing uncertainty about inaccessible villages. Heavy overnight rains posed additional hurdles for rescuers.

These floods follow a severe summer drought affecting water supplies in Balkans and Europe, highlighting the growing concerns over climate change-driven weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)