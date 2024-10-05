Bosnia's Deadliest Floods: A Village's Struggle and a Nation's Challenge
In Bosnia, Donja Jablanica is reeling from its deadliest floods, causing 21 deaths and numerous disappearances. Ongoing search efforts face challenges with inaccessible areas and overnight rain. The crisis follows a severe drought, linking extreme weather to climate change.
In Bosnia's deadliest floods in years, the village of Donja Jablanica has become a focal point for rescue operations as search teams dig through rubble in desperate attempts to locate missing residents.
The catastrophic event claimed 21 lives and left dozens unaccounted for, with officials expressing uncertainty about inaccessible villages. Heavy overnight rains posed additional hurdles for rescuers.
These floods follow a severe summer drought affecting water supplies in Balkans and Europe, highlighting the growing concerns over climate change-driven weather patterns.
