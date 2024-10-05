Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Jabalpur Hotel Construction Site

A blast during the testing of a cooking gas pipeline at an under-construction hotel in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight others. Authorities have responded with forensic investigations and compensation announcements for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly explosion occurred at an under-construction hotel on the outskirts of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, when a cooking gas pipeline was being tested. The blast claimed the life of one woman and injured eight others, police reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident transpired within the jurisdiction of the Tilwara police station. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh stated that the mishap happened in the hotel's kitchen. The injured have been rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

In the aftermath, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased woman's family and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. District Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena confirmed the mobilization of a forensic team to investigate the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

