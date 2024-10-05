Chemical Scare Averted: Quick Response to Bhubaneswar Gas Leak

Panic ensued in the Chandaka area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday after a gas leak was reported from an abandoned chemical factory, officials confirmed.

The leak, involving sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, was contained with no injuries or fatalities reported. The cylinder has been moved to an isolated area for neutralization.

DG (Fire Service) Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi stated that precautionary measures, including spraying a neutralizing compound of limestone mixed with water, were taken. The gas detector readings confirmed that air quality remained safe.

