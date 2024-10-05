Left Menu

Chemical Scare Averted: Quick Response to Bhubaneswar Gas Leak

A gas leak from an abandoned chemical factory in Bhubaneswar's Chandaka area caused panic on Saturday. The leak involved sodium hypochlorite. Authorities quickly intervened, and no injuries or fatalities were reported. A precautionary spray of limestone mixed with water was deployed, and safety measures confirmed no risk to public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:07 IST
Chemical Scare Averted: Quick Response to Bhubaneswar Gas Leak
DG (Fire Service) Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi stated that precautionary measures, including spraying a neutralizing compound of limestone mixed with water, were taken. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued in the Chandaka area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday after a gas leak was reported from an abandoned chemical factory, officials confirmed.

The leak, involving sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, was contained with no injuries or fatalities reported. The cylinder has been moved to an isolated area for neutralization.

DG (Fire Service) Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi stated that precautionary measures, including spraying a neutralizing compound of limestone mixed with water, were taken. The gas detector readings confirmed that air quality remained safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024