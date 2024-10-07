Left Menu

Florida Braces for Hurricane Milton Amidst Post-Helene Recovery

Hurricane Milton, rapidly intensifying, is on course to strike the Tampa Bay area, leading to significant evacuation efforts. Florida authorities, already grappling with Hurricane Helene's devastation, are on high alert. As Milton threatens, emergency measures are in place, with extensive state and federal preparations underway to mitigate anticipated impacts.

Updated: 07-10-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 03:43 IST
On Sunday, Hurricane Milton quickly intensified, setting Florida on high alert as it targets the Tampa Bay area. Emergency evacuations have been issued along a coastline still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Forecasts suggest Milton could make landfall on Wednesday, impacting central Florida before heading into the Atlantic Ocean. With the memory of Helene's destruction, which claimed at least 130 lives, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the severe impact expected from Milton.

Milton, located 815 miles southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 80 mph, marks the first time the Atlantic has had three simultaneous hurricanes post-September. Extensive state preparations are underway, with federal aid already mobilized to support the affected regions.

