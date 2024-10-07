Left Menu

Elephant Welfare Concern Triggers Suspension for Delhi Zoo

Delhi's National Zoological Park has had its membership suspended by WAZA due to concerns over the welfare of an African elephant named Shankar. The zoo is required to improve conditions or face permanent termination. CZA is working to align its standards with WAZA, and a new companion for Shankar is being arranged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) has suspended the membership of Delhi's National Zoological Park, citing concerns over the welfare of Shankar, an African elephant reportedly kept in chains.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar has vowed action, asserting that Shankar is currently unchained and free-moving in its enclosure. The elephant, a gift from Zimbabwe to India in 1996, has been alone since 2005 following the death of its companion, Bambai.

WAZA demands a plan to relocate or improve care for Shankar, with the membership threat looming if conditions are not met by April 2025. The Central Zoo Authority is arranging for a new companion from Botswana, aiming to meet global animal welfare standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

