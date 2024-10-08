Left Menu

Partial Collapse in Little India Injures Six

Six people were injured following the partial collapse of two shophouses in Little India, Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force, assisted by search dogs and drones, conducted operations, while firefighters rescued individuals trapped within. Two people were hospitalized for minor injuries, and no one was trapped under debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-10-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 07:48 IST
Partial Collapse in Little India Injures Six
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

On Tuesday morning in Singapore's Little India precinct, two shophouses partially collapsed, injuring six individuals. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) promptly arrived at the scene after receiving an alert around 1:30 a.m. about the incident near Mustafa shopping complex.

SCDF utilized search dogs and drones to ensure no one was trapped under the debris. Firefighters employed a ladder to rescue a person stuck on the second floor due to a blocked staircase. Paramedics attended to individuals with minor injuries, sending two to the hospital while four others declined hospitalization.

Reports of a loud blast prompted the deployment of a firefighting machine as a precaution against potential gas leaks. Fortunately, SCDF confirmed that no individuals were trapped. The affected buildings, housing Paakashala and Nirja Mega Mart, sustained significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024