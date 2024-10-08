Partial Collapse in Little India Injures Six

On Tuesday morning in Singapore's Little India precinct, two shophouses partially collapsed, injuring six individuals. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) promptly arrived at the scene after receiving an alert around 1:30 a.m. about the incident near Mustafa shopping complex.

SCDF utilized search dogs and drones to ensure no one was trapped under the debris. Firefighters employed a ladder to rescue a person stuck on the second floor due to a blocked staircase. Paramedics attended to individuals with minor injuries, sending two to the hospital while four others declined hospitalization.

Reports of a loud blast prompted the deployment of a firefighting machine as a precaution against potential gas leaks. Fortunately, SCDF confirmed that no individuals were trapped. The affected buildings, housing Paakashala and Nirja Mega Mart, sustained significant damage.

