Police Crack Down on Latur Prostitution Racket, Rescue Four Women

In a significant bust, police in Latur, Maharashtra, have dismantled a prostitution racket operating from a spa near the railway station. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the rescue of four women. The accused allegedly trafficked women from other states into the illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action, the police in Latur, Maharashtra, have successfully uncovered a prostitution racket, leading to the arrest of three men, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The anti-human trafficking unit of the city police has played a crucial role in rescuing four women who had been coerced into this illicit activity. Following a tip-off regarding a prostitution business being operated from a spa, law enforcement officers deployed a decoy customer to gather evidence, an official disclosed.

Once the illegal activities were confirmed, a raid was conducted on Friday at the spa located near Ring Road, close to the railway station. The operation resulted in the rescue of four women. A case has now been registered against six individuals, with three arrests made. The suspects are accused of trafficking women from other states and forcing them into prostitution, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

