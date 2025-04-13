BJP Claims Modi's Intervention Rescues Munambam Families from Land Dispute
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserts that PM Narendra Modi resolved issues for 610 Munambam families facing Waqf Board claims. At a BJP event, Chandrasekhar criticized Kerala's political leaders for inaction and highlighted alleged corruption in the state's government. Modi's Waqf Act amendment credited for the resolution.
- Country:
- India
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the long-standing issues faced by 610 families in Munambam who have been battling Waqf Board claims for years.
At a BJP event marking the party's 45th foundation day, Chandrasekhar criticized political leaders in Kerala for neglecting the plight of these residents. He credited Modi and the BJP-led government for amending the Waqf Act to resolve the issue.
Chandrasekhar accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation and indulging in appeasement politics. He further alleged corruption under the state's current government, decrying the lack of development discussions in Kerala. In contrast, he praised Modi's transformative impact on the country's political culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
