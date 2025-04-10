Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Man Saved from Signature Bridge Leap

A 30-year-old man named Vicky was rescued by police after attempting to jump off Delhi's Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river following a family argument. Quick response by beat patrol staff and a coordinated rescue effort involving divers and a boat saved him. He received medical attention and was reunited with family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:38 IST
A young man was saved from a suicide attempt off the Signature Bridge in Delhi, officials confirmed Thursday. The dramatic incident unfolded at approximately 12:20 pm on Tuesday.

Vicky, 30, had jumped into the Yamuna river after an argument with his father. Beat patrol officers Ajay, Om Parkash, and Mula Ram witnessed the event.

The officers quickly coordinated a rescue with senior officers, private divers, and a boat. Vicky was pulled from the river semi-conscious, received immediate medical attention, and was later handed over to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

