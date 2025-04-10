Dramatic Rescue: Man Saved from Signature Bridge Leap
A 30-year-old man named Vicky was rescued by police after attempting to jump off Delhi's Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river following a family argument. Quick response by beat patrol staff and a coordinated rescue effort involving divers and a boat saved him. He received medical attention and was reunited with family.
A young man was saved from a suicide attempt off the Signature Bridge in Delhi, officials confirmed Thursday. The dramatic incident unfolded at approximately 12:20 pm on Tuesday.
Vicky, 30, had jumped into the Yamuna river after an argument with his father. Beat patrol officers Ajay, Om Parkash, and Mula Ram witnessed the event.
The officers quickly coordinated a rescue with senior officers, private divers, and a boat. Vicky was pulled from the river semi-conscious, received immediate medical attention, and was later handed over to his family.
