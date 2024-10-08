Left Menu

Divers Avert Major Fuel Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks in Samoa

A New Zealand naval ship, HMNZS Manawanui, ran aground off Samoa's coast and sank, but divers found no major fuel spill. All 75 on board were safely evacuated amid challenging conditions. While minor leakages were contained, the accident's cause is under investigation amid concerns over New Zealand's aging naval fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:32 IST
  • New Zealand

A New Zealand navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, sank after running aground near Samoa, but no major fuel spill occurred, officials confirmed Tuesday. The incident took place roughly a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa's most populous island.

All 75 individuals aboard, including civilians and military personnel, evacuated safely. Initial fears of a significant fuel spill were allayed as only minor oil leakages were identified and contained.

The ship, formerly Norwegian, was engaged in a reef survey when it ran aground. With New Zealand's navy already classified as "extremely fragile," an inquiry into the event will be conducted to ascertain the cause of this maritime mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

