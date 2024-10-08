Divers Avert Major Fuel Spill After New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks in Samoa

A New Zealand navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, sank after running aground near Samoa, but no major fuel spill occurred, officials confirmed Tuesday. The incident took place roughly a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa's most populous island.

All 75 individuals aboard, including civilians and military personnel, evacuated safely. Initial fears of a significant fuel spill were allayed as only minor oil leakages were identified and contained.

The ship, formerly Norwegian, was engaged in a reef survey when it ran aground. With New Zealand's navy already classified as "extremely fragile," an inquiry into the event will be conducted to ascertain the cause of this maritime mishap.

