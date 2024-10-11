Left Menu

Tragedy at Mollie Kathleen: Gold Mine Tour Turns Fatal in Colorado

A tragic incident occurred at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist attraction in Cripple Creek, Colorado, where an elevator failure left one person dead and 12 others trapped underground. Emergency responders worked to repair the elevator, while the trapped individuals awaited rescue with necessary supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 06:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 06:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident at the popular Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist site in Colorado has left one person dead and 12 others trapped underground due to an elevator malfunction, according to officials.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell reported that the elevator mishap occurred as one tour group was underground and another was descending the shaft.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with responders maintaining contact with the trapped individuals who have essential supplies like water and blankets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

