Tragedy at Mollie Kathleen: Gold Mine Tour Turns Fatal in Colorado

A tragic incident at the popular Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist site in Colorado has left one person dead and 12 others trapped underground due to an elevator malfunction, according to officials.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell reported that the elevator mishap occurred as one tour group was underground and another was descending the shaft.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with responders maintaining contact with the trapped individuals who have essential supplies like water and blankets.

(With inputs from agencies.)