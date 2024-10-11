Left Menu

Elevator Ordeal in Historic Gold Mine: Trapped Tourists Rescued with Pizza and Perseverance

Twelve tourists were trapped underground in Colorado's Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine when an elevator malfunctioned. Sadly, one person died and four others were injured. After six hours, repairs were completed, and the remaining group was brought safely to the surface, without the need for a rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, twelve people found themselves trapped underground when an elevator malfunctioned 1,000 feet below the surface. The incident turned tragic as one person lost their life and four others sustained minor injuries, leaving the community in shock.

According to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, the elevator was carrying a different group of tourists when it malfunctioned halfway down the mine shaft. The elevator later returned that group to the surface, but left another group, including a tour guide, stranded beneath until repairs could be completed six hours later.

As the ordeal unfolded, emergency responders maintained radio communication with those trapped, ensuring they had essentials like water and blankets. Remarkably, morale remained high with those trapped when they emerged, opting for a post-rescue meal of pizza. The mine has been running tours for over 50 years, with this being only the second safety incident since 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)

