Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Gateway to Opportunities
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has opened with over 90,800 opportunities offered by 193 companies. Launching on December 2, this pilot project is expected to engage 1.25 lakh candidates in the financial year ending March 2025, covering over 20 fields across 737 districts.
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has unveiled more than 90,800 opportunities on its portal, presented by 193 companies, as per sources on Friday. Registration for applicants begins on October 12.
Prominent companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries are among those offering internships. The portal, opened on October 3, aims for the program to kick off on December 2, covering 1.25 lakh candidates by March 2025.
The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years, targeting the age group 21-24. Interns will earn monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will give financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to women if BJP voted to power in Jharkhand: Shivraj in Latehar.
Candytoy Corporate Partners with Reliance Retail for Major Expansion
Vishal Tinani Wins Prestigious Icons of the UAE Award, Cementing His Influence in Corporate Law
Internships: The Emerging Pathway to Corporate Recruitment
India's Corporate Credit Profile Shows Strong Performance: Ind-Ra