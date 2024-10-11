Left Menu

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Gateway to Opportunities

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has opened with over 90,800 opportunities offered by 193 companies. Launching on December 2, this pilot project is expected to engage 1.25 lakh candidates in the financial year ending March 2025, covering over 20 fields across 737 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:27 IST
Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Gateway to Opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has unveiled more than 90,800 opportunities on its portal, presented by 193 companies, as per sources on Friday. Registration for applicants begins on October 12.

Prominent companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries are among those offering internships. The portal, opened on October 3, aims for the program to kick off on December 2, covering 1.25 lakh candidates by March 2025.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years, targeting the age group 21-24. Interns will earn monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024