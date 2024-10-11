Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Gateway to Opportunities

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has unveiled more than 90,800 opportunities on its portal, presented by 193 companies, as per sources on Friday. Registration for applicants begins on October 12.

Prominent companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, and Reliance Industries are among those offering internships. The portal, opened on October 3, aims for the program to kick off on December 2, covering 1.25 lakh candidates by March 2025.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years, targeting the age group 21-24. Interns will earn monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)