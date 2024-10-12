Thane's Civic Transformation: A New Dawn in Governance

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has unveiled plans for a new administrative building, estimated to cost Rs 727 crore. Located in the political stronghold of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, this development is set to transform governance in the region.

The ambitious project will feature a towering 32-floor main structure alongside a five-story 'Mahasabha' building. The complex will also include two levels of basement parking, catering to the needs of the growing city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially kickstarted the construction by performing the ground-breaking ceremony during his recent visit to Thane. Once completed, the centralized facility is expected to streamline operations and deliver increased benefits to local citizens, according to TMC officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)