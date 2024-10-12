Left Menu

Storm Aftermath: Power Outage and Destruction in Sao Paulo

A severe storm in Sao Paulo left 1.6 million people without power, disrupted airports, and caused significant damage. Authorities are working to restore services after record-breaking wind gusts caused widespread outages. Residents were advised to conserve water, and five fatalities were reported across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:23 IST
Storm Aftermath: Power Outage and Destruction in Sao Paulo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe storm wreaked havoc in Sao Paulo, leaving more than 1.6 million residents without power for over 16 hours. The chaotic weather led to significant disruptions, including the closure of several airports and interruptions in water services.

The storm, characterized by record wind gusts reaching 67 mph, ravaged South America's largest city, toppling trees and transmission lines. While authorities initially projected a quick recovery, numerous neighborhoods remained powerless the following day.

Authorities have urged locals to limit water use as they work to restore utilities. Tragically, the storm claimed five lives, including one individual struck by a falling tree. Efforts to mitigate extensive damage continue amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024