Storm Aftermath: Power Outage and Destruction in Sao Paulo

A severe storm wreaked havoc in Sao Paulo, leaving more than 1.6 million residents without power for over 16 hours. The chaotic weather led to significant disruptions, including the closure of several airports and interruptions in water services.

The storm, characterized by record wind gusts reaching 67 mph, ravaged South America's largest city, toppling trees and transmission lines. While authorities initially projected a quick recovery, numerous neighborhoods remained powerless the following day.

Authorities have urged locals to limit water use as they work to restore utilities. Tragically, the storm claimed five lives, including one individual struck by a falling tree. Efforts to mitigate extensive damage continue amid challenging conditions.

