Storm Aftermath: Power Outage and Destruction in Sao Paulo
A severe storm in Sao Paulo left 1.6 million people without power, disrupted airports, and caused significant damage. Authorities are working to restore services after record-breaking wind gusts caused widespread outages. Residents were advised to conserve water, and five fatalities were reported across the state.
A severe storm wreaked havoc in Sao Paulo, leaving more than 1.6 million residents without power for over 16 hours. The chaotic weather led to significant disruptions, including the closure of several airports and interruptions in water services.
The storm, characterized by record wind gusts reaching 67 mph, ravaged South America's largest city, toppling trees and transmission lines. While authorities initially projected a quick recovery, numerous neighborhoods remained powerless the following day.
Authorities have urged locals to limit water use as they work to restore utilities. Tragically, the storm claimed five lives, including one individual struck by a falling tree. Efforts to mitigate extensive damage continue amid challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sao Paulo
- storm
- power outage
- wind gusts
- airports
- water service
- damage
- fatalities
- restoration
- weather
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Road Closures and Infrastructure Damages
Hurricane Helene Rips Through Southeast US: Death Toll Rises Amidst Catastrophic Damage
Missile Attack Damages Vessel Near Yemen’s Hodeidah Port
Hurricane Helene's Devastation: Lives in turmoil, Leaders survey damage
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon: Airports, Schools Shut Down as Precaution