Mumbai Braces for Monsoon Withdrawal Showers

Moderate rainfall was observed in parts of Mumbai on Sunday evening due to the southwest monsoon's withdrawal. The Met Department predicts potential thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall on Monday evening in Mumbai and neighboring districts. A yellow alert warns of thunderstorms with gusty winds in select regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed moderate showers on Sunday evening as part of the southwest monsoon's exit, according to the city's Met Department. Rain or thunderstorms could continue into Monday evening or night.

A yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department warns of possible thunderstorms with accompanying lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds in isolated areas, including Palghar, Thane, Dhule, and Nashik, on Monday.

While these districts may experience more intense weather, other areas in the state are forecast to receive only light rain, highlighting the variable nature of monsoon withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

