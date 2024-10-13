Mumbai Braces for Monsoon Withdrawal Showers

Mumbai witnessed moderate showers on Sunday evening as part of the southwest monsoon's exit, according to the city's Met Department. Rain or thunderstorms could continue into Monday evening or night.

A yellow alert from the Indian Meteorological Department warns of possible thunderstorms with accompanying lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds in isolated areas, including Palghar, Thane, Dhule, and Nashik, on Monday.

While these districts may experience more intense weather, other areas in the state are forecast to receive only light rain, highlighting the variable nature of monsoon withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)