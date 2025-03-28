Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Attacks in Simdega: Two Lives Lost

In Jharkhand's Simdega district, two individuals were killed in separate incidents involving wild elephants. Vikas Ohdar was trampled while sleeping, and Sibiraya Lugun perished while gathering Mahua flowers. The forest department provided immediate financial relief, promising full compensation after formal procedures.

Updated: 28-03-2025 13:35 IST
In Jharkhand's Simdega district, tragic incidents unfolded as two individuals lost their lives in separate encounters with wild elephants, confirmed a forest officer on Friday.

Vikas Ohdar, 28, suffered a fatal attack as he slept outside his residence in Buruirgi Debatoli. Meanwhile, in Jamang village, Sibiraya Lugun, 45, was killed while collecting Mahua flowers.

The forest department has issued Rs 10,000 for immediate assistance to the bereaved families and assured the full compensation of Rs 4 lakh after necessary formalities. This highlights a concerning pattern with three deaths reported in just two days.

