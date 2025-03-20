Bengal Braces for Thundersqualls: IMD Warns of Extreme Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe weather conditions, including thundersqualls and hailstorms, for South Bengal on Thursday and Friday. These conditions are attributed to a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal, as detailed by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata.

The forecast indicates potential thundersqualls with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph, along with lightning and hail, likely impacting districts such as Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and Hooghly on Thursday. Kolkata and surrounding regions can expect rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds.

As the system intensifies on Friday, the IMD warns of expanded impact across gangetic West Bengal. While North Bengal should remain mostly dry, with mild rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the IMD cautions against potential damage to crops and structures.

