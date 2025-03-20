Left Menu

Bengal Braces for Thundersqualls: IMD Warns of Extreme Weather

The India Meteorological Department has forecast intense thundersqualls and hailstorms in South Bengal. Gusty winds are expected to affect multiple districts, potentially damaging crops and structures. The weather system is predicted to intensify, impacting Kolkata and neighboring areas with rain and strong winds on Thursday and Friday.

Updated: 20-03-2025 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe weather conditions, including thundersqualls and hailstorms, for South Bengal on Thursday and Friday. These conditions are attributed to a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal, as detailed by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata.

The forecast indicates potential thundersqualls with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph, along with lightning and hail, likely impacting districts such as Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and Hooghly on Thursday. Kolkata and surrounding regions can expect rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds.

As the system intensifies on Friday, the IMD warns of expanded impact across gangetic West Bengal. While North Bengal should remain mostly dry, with mild rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the IMD cautions against potential damage to crops and structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

