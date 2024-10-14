Amazon's Plight: Climate Change Threatens Rainforest's Methane Absorption

The Amazon rainforest, a vital 'greenhouse gas sink', faces a 70% reduction in methane absorption due to climate change-induced extreme weather, according to new research from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A study shows that while flooded areas contribute significantly to methane emissions, elevated forest soils, crucial for methane absorption, drastically lose this ability in hotter, drier conditions.

This imbalance in greenhouse gas absorption and release could affect global climate dynamics. The findings underscore the necessity for informed public policy, researchers say, to tackle the predicted shifts in greenhouse gas emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)