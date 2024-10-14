Left Menu

Amazon's Plight: Climate Change Threatens Rainforest's Methane Absorption

A study reveals that climate change-induced extreme weather could significantly reduce the Amazon rainforest's ability to absorb methane, impacting its role as a crucial greenhouse gas sink. Researchers find that elevated forest soils lose methane absorption capacity under heat while flooded areas show increased methane production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Amazon rainforest, a vital 'greenhouse gas sink', faces a 70% reduction in methane absorption due to climate change-induced extreme weather, according to new research from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A study shows that while flooded areas contribute significantly to methane emissions, elevated forest soils, crucial for methane absorption, drastically lose this ability in hotter, drier conditions.

This imbalance in greenhouse gas absorption and release could affect global climate dynamics. The findings underscore the necessity for informed public policy, researchers say, to tackle the predicted shifts in greenhouse gas emissions.

