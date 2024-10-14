Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Young Life in Etawah Village

In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, a tragic wall collapse in Nagaria Yadavan village resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and injuries to her mother and brother. The incident occurred when the wall fell on the family members, who were later rescued and hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic incident unfolded in the village of Nagaria Yadavan, located in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, as a house wall collapsed on its inhabitants.

The collapse tragically resulted in the death of Sonali, an 11-year-old girl, while her mother Rachna Devi, 45, and brother Shiva narrowly survived after being trapped under the debris. Neighbors acted swiftly, rescuing the family and rushing them to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Sonali succumbed to her injuries, while the mother and brother are reported to be in stable condition. The community is in mourning as they come to terms with this sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

