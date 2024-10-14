Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Young Life in Etawah Village

A catastrophic incident unfolded in the village of Nagaria Yadavan, located in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, as a house wall collapsed on its inhabitants.

The collapse tragically resulted in the death of Sonali, an 11-year-old girl, while her mother Rachna Devi, 45, and brother Shiva narrowly survived after being trapped under the debris. Neighbors acted swiftly, rescuing the family and rushing them to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Sonali succumbed to her injuries, while the mother and brother are reported to be in stable condition. The community is in mourning as they come to terms with this sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)