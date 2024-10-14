Quest to Europa: NASA's Bold Mission to Unveil Ocean Secrets

A NASA spacecraft has embarked on a daring mission to explore Jupiter's enigmatic moon, Europa, with hopes of discovering the potential for life within its concealed ocean.

The Europa Clipper, launched by SpaceX aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida, will reach Jupiter in 5 1/2 years, where it will perform numerous close flybys of Europa.

This USD 5.2 billion mission will focus on detecting life-sustaining ingredients under Europa's icy exterior, while navigating Jupiter's hazardous radiation belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)