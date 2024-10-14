Left Menu

Quest to Europa: NASA's Bold Mission to Unveil Ocean Secrets

NASA's Europa Clipper set off on a groundbreaking mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa, targeting its hidden ocean that could harbor life. Launched by SpaceX, Clipper will reach Jupiter by 2030. While it won't search for life, it aims to uncover conditions that might support it beneath Europa's icy crust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:48 IST
Quest to Europa: NASA's Bold Mission to Unveil Ocean Secrets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A NASA spacecraft has embarked on a daring mission to explore Jupiter's enigmatic moon, Europa, with hopes of discovering the potential for life within its concealed ocean.

The Europa Clipper, launched by SpaceX aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida, will reach Jupiter in 5 1/2 years, where it will perform numerous close flybys of Europa.

This USD 5.2 billion mission will focus on detecting life-sustaining ingredients under Europa's icy exterior, while navigating Jupiter's hazardous radiation belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024