Quest to Europa: NASA's Bold Mission to Unveil Ocean Secrets
NASA's Europa Clipper set off on a groundbreaking mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa, targeting its hidden ocean that could harbor life. Launched by SpaceX, Clipper will reach Jupiter by 2030. While it won't search for life, it aims to uncover conditions that might support it beneath Europa's icy crust.
A NASA spacecraft has embarked on a daring mission to explore Jupiter's enigmatic moon, Europa, with hopes of discovering the potential for life within its concealed ocean.
The Europa Clipper, launched by SpaceX aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida, will reach Jupiter in 5 1/2 years, where it will perform numerous close flybys of Europa.
This USD 5.2 billion mission will focus on detecting life-sustaining ingredients under Europa's icy exterior, while navigating Jupiter's hazardous radiation belt.
