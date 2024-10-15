Left Menu

Green Tribunal Demands Aerial Survey: Tree Loss Under Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal has ordered an aerial survey to assess the alleged loss of green cover for a pilgrims' route in Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal is investigating accusations of massive tree felling across protected areas. A report based on the survey is expected before the next hearing in November.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intervened in a case regarding the suspected large-scale felling of trees along a proposed pilgrims' route in Uttar Pradesh. The tribunal instructed the Surveyor General of India to conduct an aerial survey using drones to determine the extent of the green cover loss over the past year.

This directive follows concerns raised over the felling of over 100,000 trees in protected forest areas across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. These concerns were catalyzed by a newspaper report highlighting the Uttar Pradesh government's approval to fell trees for a road along the upper Ganga Canal.

The NGT's action emphasizes the urgency of environmental conservation, as it seeks a detailed report to be submitted before November. Meanwhile, the Surveyor General has been fined for previous non-appearances, and the tribunal has ensured no further tree felling until the subsequent hearing.

