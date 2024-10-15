Drought Crisis in Southern Africa: A Dire Call for Action
Southern Africa faces its worst hunger crisis in decades, affecting over 27 million people due to prolonged droughts triggered by El Nino. Five countries have declared national disasters. The World Food Programme calls for urgent international aid to mitigate the worsening situation caused by climate change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:54 IST
Months of relentless droughts in southern Africa, attributed to the El Nino weather phenomenon, have plunged the region into its worst hunger crisis in decades, impacting over 27 million people, according to the United Nations' food agency.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of a potential full-scale human catastrophe as five countries have declared national disasters, exacerbated by climate change's warming impacts.
The WFP is urgently calling for international aid and requires $369 million for immediate assistance but faces a significant shortfall in donations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
