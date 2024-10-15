Drought Crisis in Southern Africa: A Dire Call for Action

Months of relentless droughts in southern Africa, attributed to the El Nino weather phenomenon, have plunged the region into its worst hunger crisis in decades, impacting over 27 million people, according to the United Nations' food agency.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of a potential full-scale human catastrophe as five countries have declared national disasters, exacerbated by climate change's warming impacts.

The WFP is urgently calling for international aid and requires $369 million for immediate assistance but faces a significant shortfall in donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)