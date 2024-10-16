Delhi's Power Connection Breakthrough: No More NOCs Required

In a landmark move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared that the city's residents in 1,731 unauthorised colonies will no longer need a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to gain power connections and install meters.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi confirmed that power distribution companies (discoms) have been instructed to provide electricity connections in these areas without requiring an NOC from the DDA, a measure that previously proved to be an obstacle for many.

The DDA has recently permitted DISCOMs to implement new electricity connections without additional approvals for designated zones, including urbanised villages and MCD-regularised colonies, streamlining the process for these communities.

