Delhi's Power Connection Breakthrough: No More NOCs Required

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that 'no objection certificates' from the DDA are no longer required to obtain power connections in 1,731 unauthorised colonies. Power discoms have been instructed to provide connections without NOCs, easing access for residents in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:59 IST
  India
  • India

In a landmark move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared that the city's residents in 1,731 unauthorised colonies will no longer need a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to gain power connections and install meters.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi confirmed that power distribution companies (discoms) have been instructed to provide electricity connections in these areas without requiring an NOC from the DDA, a measure that previously proved to be an obstacle for many.

The DDA has recently permitted DISCOMs to implement new electricity connections without additional approvals for designated zones, including urbanised villages and MCD-regularised colonies, streamlining the process for these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

