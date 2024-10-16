Larsen & Toubro Secures Landmark Agra Metro Order

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading engineering and construction firm, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a major contract from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) to design and construct the Agra Metro.

The heavy civil infrastructure division of L&T landed the significant order, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore, according to its BSE filing.

The Agra Metro project's first phase, Line-2, is planned to run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar and marks a crucial step in boosting Agra's urban mobility in a 30-month timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)