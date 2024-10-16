Larsen & Toubro Secures Landmark Agra Metro Order
Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a significant contract from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of the Agra Metro. The project, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore, will enhance urban mobility in Agra by connecting Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar.
16-10-2024
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading engineering and construction firm, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a major contract from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) to design and construct the Agra Metro.
The heavy civil infrastructure division of L&T landed the significant order, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore, according to its BSE filing.
The Agra Metro project's first phase, Line-2, is planned to run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar and marks a crucial step in boosting Agra's urban mobility in a 30-month timeline.
