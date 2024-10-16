Left Menu

Tremors in Malatya: Eastern Turkey Rattled by Earthquake

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Malatya province in eastern Turkey, as reported by AFAD. No damage or casualties were immediately reported. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded a magnitude of 6.1 with a depth of 9 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST
Tremors in Malatya: Eastern Turkey Rattled by Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eastern Turkey was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Wednesday, as confirmed by the country's disaster and emergency authority, AFAD.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties emerged following the tremors in Malatya province. The earthquake adds to a list of seismic events in the region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a slightly higher magnitude of 6.1, registering the epicenter at a depth of 9 kilometers beneath the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024