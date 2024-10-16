Tremors in Malatya: Eastern Turkey Rattled by Earthquake

Eastern Turkey was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Wednesday, as confirmed by the country's disaster and emergency authority, AFAD.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties emerged following the tremors in Malatya province. The earthquake adds to a list of seismic events in the region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a slightly higher magnitude of 6.1, registering the epicenter at a depth of 9 kilometers beneath the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)