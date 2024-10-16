Kerala Braces for Torrential Downpour with Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Malappuram and Kannur districts in Kerala, forecasting very heavy rainfall in specific areas.

Additionally, ten districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki, received a yellow alert with predictions of heavy rain. An orange alert indicates rainfall between 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert suggests rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

Intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms swept across Kerala on Wednesday. The state disaster management authority advised residents in landslide-prone and riverbank areas to remain cautious and relocate if directed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)