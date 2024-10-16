Left Menu

AAIJI Group's Ambitious Rs 150 Crore Investment in Dholera

AAIJI Group, a real estate developer based in Gujarat, plans to invest Rs 150 crore in a residential project in Dholera. The project includes 3 BHK villas and plots. This investment signifies a commitment to sustainable living in Dholera, a rapidly developing industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:50 IST
In a bold move to expand its footprint in the evolving industrial landscape of Dholera, the Gujarat-based AAIJI Group announced plans to invest Rs 150 crore in a novel residential project. The initiative demonstrates the group's commitment to pioneering sustainable living spaces.

The greenfield project involves a substantial 50-acre land acquisition, signaling the company's strategic investment in one of India's burgeoning industrial hubs. Lalit Parihar, the group's founder and Managing Director, emphasized the project's importance in enhancing the region's residential offerings through the development of 3 BHK villas and plots under Lotus 1145's second phase.

Having previously invested Rs 100 crore in five key real estate projects including Lotus 1145 Phase-I, AAIJI Group's latest venture aligns with the government's vision of transforming Dholera into a world-class city equipped with smart city features.

