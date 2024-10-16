Left Menu

Morgan Stanley's Profit Soars Amid Dealmaking Resurgence

Morgan Stanley reported a 32% surge in third-quarter profits, driven by a revival in dealmaking activities. The bank earned $3.19 billion, with revenue boosts in investment banking and wealth management. Optimism surrounds continued mergers and acquisitions as the U.S. Federal Reserve eases policies.

Updated: 16-10-2024 17:14 IST
Morgan Stanley experienced a significant profit increase in the third quarter, with earnings rising 32% to $3.19 billion. This gain has been attributed to a resurgence in dealmaking, aligning with trends seen among its rivals.

The investment banking firm reported a profit of $1.88 per share, up from $1.38 per share the previous year. The improved performance reflects a revival in corporate debt issuance, IPOs, and mergers, which have benefitted the sector as a whole.

Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue increased by 56% in the third quarter, outpacing competitors like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. Additionally, wealth management revenue grew to $7.27 billion, highlighting ongoing efforts to stabilize income streams through diversification.

