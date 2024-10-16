Left Menu

NGT Challenges Uttarakhand: Sewage and Waste Solutions for Kedarnath

The National Green Tribunal has ordered Uttarakhand to set timelines for sewage and waste management in Kedarnath. Current facilities are inadequate, causing Mandakini river pollution. A central committee suggested improvements, including a sewage connection to an under-construction treatment plant. The state must submit plans within six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:52 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the state of Uttarakhand, demanding a concrete timeline for implementing proper sewage and solid waste management facilities in Kedarnath. The initiative comes in response to concerns over pollution in the Mandakini river attributed to untreated sewage and solid waste.

During proceedings, the tribunal highlighted the findings of a joint committee, led by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Union Ministry of Environment, which observed a lack of essential infrastructure, particularly noting the absence of a sewage treatment plant in Kedarnath. With an STP currently under development and slated for completion in December, the tribunal criticized the plant's prospective capacity as inadequate.

Further, the NGT directed Uttarakhand to file an affidavit detailing plans for comprehensive sewage connections and enhanced waste management facilities. The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board was also tasked with updating the tribunal on action taken against local authorities for environmental regulation breaches, with the next hearing scheduled for January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

